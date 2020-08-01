Omicron variant strains resources at Lynchburg General Hospital

Centra Health officials say the Omicron variant of COVID is straining resources at Lynchburg General Hospital. The hospital has 133 patients today, surpassing the previous high of 131 last January. Centra officials say they’re only doing surgeries that are absolutely necessary. They say it’s also affecting the Emergency Room, where close to 100 people have been showing up per day just to be tested. Centra’s Dr. Matthew Foster is asking residents to only use the ER for an emergency:

Centra’s Dr. Christopher Lewis says they hope the situation will ease up soon.

Officials say while some people who’ve been vaccinated are still getting COVID, having the vaccine and a booster largely protects those patients from becoming seriously ill.