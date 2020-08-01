One dead, another injured in Campbell County shooting

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend fatal shooting. Deputies went to the 600 block Pacoman Road and found one man dead, another injured. The wounded man is in stable condition. According to broadcast reports, the two men are 19 and 25-year-old brothers who got into an argument. The Sheriff’s department is working with the Campbell County prosecutor about possible charges.

Here is more information from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department:

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block Pacoman Rd in reference to a shooting. When units arrived, on the scene there was one adult male that was deceased and one adult male that had a gunshot wound. The Campbell County Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene. The male with the gunshot wound was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center and is currently in stable condition. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office will confer with the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office at the conclusion of the investigation. This is an isolated incident and domestic in nature, there is no threat to the public.