At least one person is dead and numerous others seriously injured after a crash between a car and a horse-drawn buggy in Cumberland County. It happened last night around 8pm along Route 45. Police say the car struck a buggy with 10 people riding in it. One person in the buggy was killed; three others were airlifted to the hospital, and six others were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The car’s driver wasn’t injured, and police say charges are pending.