One injured in downtown Lynchburg fire

Flames and smoke were visible from downtown Lynchburg as numerous crews battled a blaze on Cabell Street. Much of the area around Cabell and Fifth Street was blocked to traffic last night around 6pm and into the evening.

The fire broke out at The Cottage Stillroom and Beeswax Candle Factory building, which also was the former Caskie Paper Co. building.

Fire officials say one person inside was injured with burns to the arm. Those injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Flames were visible shooting out of the roof of a candle shop building on Cabell Street off Rivermont Avenue near Point of Honor.

Those flames diminished as the sun set, but smoke spread throughout the nearby streets and billowed into the sky from the fire.