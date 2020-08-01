One killed, two injured in fiery collision on Route 460

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. The crash occurred at 7:24 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20, 2022) in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway.

As a 2019 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Richmond Highway it was rear-ended by an eastbound 2012 Honda Civic. An eastbound 2006 Dodge Dakota was unable to avoid the first crash and rear-ended the Honda Civic. The impact of the crash caused the Honda and the Dodge to catch fire.

The driver of the Toyota, Alicia M. Flander, 26, of Madison Heights, Va., suffered minor injuries and was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Honda did not survive the crash. The body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

The driver of the Dodge, James F. Brown Jr., 65, of Evington, Va., was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.