One man killed, another critically injured in Lynchburg motorcycle crash

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash yesterday afternoon. It happened just before 5pm. Officers responded to 8th Street between Jackson and Federal Streets for a report of a motorcycle crash involving two people. When officers arrived on scene, they located two men in the road and immediately began performing lifesaving measures. 35-year-old Dekota Demon Matthews of Lynchburg was pronounced dead at the scene and another man is in the hospital in critical condition.