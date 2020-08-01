One person burned, family dog killed in Campbell County house fire

A house fire in Rustburg left one person injured and killed a family pet this morning. It broke out just before 8am in a single wide home at 216 Treadway Circle. Numerous fire crews responded and put out the fire by 8:20.
Two people were home at the time with multiple animals, and officials say one resident has been taken to VCU Medical Center for burn treatment. A dog died in the fire. The home is a total loss.
The Campbell County Fire Marshal’s Office is Investigating.
Here is more information from the Campbell County Department of Public Safety:
RUSTBURG, VA – The Campbell County Department of Public Safety has confirmed the following information regarding a fire in a single wide home at 216 Treadway Circle.
- The fire was reported at 0751 am and was under control at approximately 0820.
- Two people were home at the time with multiple animals
- One resident was transported with burn injuries and later transferred to VCU Medical Center for burn treatment.
- One dog passed away as a result of the fire.
- The home is a total loss.
- Units from Lyn Dan Heights, Rustburg, Evington, Campbell County Public Safety and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded.
- The Campbell County Fire Marshal’s Office is Investigating.