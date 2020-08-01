One person burned, family dog killed in Campbell County house fire

A house fire in Rustburg left one person injured and killed a family pet this morning. It broke out just before 8am in a single wide home at 216 Treadway Circle. Numerous fire crews responded and put out the fire by 8:20.

Two people were home at the time with multiple animals, and officials say one resident has been taken to VCU Medical Center for burn treatment. A dog died in the fire. The home is a total loss.

The Campbell County Fire Marshal’s Office is Investigating.

Here is more information from the Campbell County Department of Public Safety:

RUSTBURG, VA – The Campbell County Department of Public Safety has confirmed the following information regarding a fire in a single wide home at 216 Treadway Circle.