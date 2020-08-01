One person killed in Bedford County fire

Bedford County authorities say one person died in an early morning fire yesterday at 412 Ramblewood Road. Crews got the 911 call shortly after 6am about the fire and someone trapped inside the home. Numerous fire crews responded and found the victim, who was pronounced dead shortly after 7am. The Bedford County Sheriff’s office is assisting the fire marshal to determine the cause.

Here is more information from Bedford County:

On April 23rd, 2023, at around 0615am Bedford Communications received a 911 call Reporting a residential structure fire, with entrapment. Forest Fire Department was dispatched along with Brookeville Timberlake Fire Department, Bedford Fire Department, Bedford County Fire & Rescue Medic 14-5, Medic 14-6, County-10 and Fire Marshal’s Office. Our first units arrived around 0620am and began rescue and fire suppression efforts. The victim was located and removed from the residence around 0630am. The victim had no pulse and was not breathing upon removal and resuscitation efforts began. This fire was under control around 0650am. The victim was pronounced deceased at around 0710am. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office with the assistance of Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.