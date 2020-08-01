Online sports betting in Virginia nearing its debut

AP-VA–Sports Betting, 2nd Ld-Writethru

Dec 21, 2020 9:35PM (GMT 02:35)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — In all likelihood, Virginians will be able to legally bet on the Super Bowl from the comfort of their own couches this February as the state starts allowing online sports wagering. The Virginia Lottery is expected to soon give the go-ahead to what will most likely be more than a dozen betting sites to take wagers from Virginians on sports. Virginians are expected to respond by betting as much as $400 million in 2021. Virginia Lottery Director Kevin Hall expects the agency will sometime next month give a dozen or more companies the necessary approval to start taking wagers in accordance with legislation enacted earlier this year.