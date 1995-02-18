“Operation Royal Flush”: Lynchburg Police

Lynchburg Police are calling it “Operation Royal Flush”. They say seven teenaged gang members are behind bars after a yearlong investigation that began with a burglary in February 2022. Police say multiple people broke into a home on Shaffer Street and stole guns and other valuables, then fled in a stolen car. Last week, Lynchburg Police, US Marshals, and Virginia State Police arrested seven suspects. They are 18-year-old Bishop Arrington of Lynchburg, four 17-year-old boys, a 16-year-old, and a 15-year-old at the time of the crime. They all face numerous felony charges, including- criminal Street Gang Participation.

Multiple Gang Members Arrested during Operation Royal Flush

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department arrested seven suspects in connection to a previously reported residential burglary where firearms and other valuables were stolen.

On February 13, 2022, just before 3:00 A.M., a resident in the 1600-block of Shaffer Street reported their home was broken into by multiple suspects. The resident reported several firearms and other valuables were stolen before the suspects fled in a vehicle. The vehicle was located a short time later and identified as having been reported stolen.

Over the next year plus, officers and detectives conducted an extensive investigation that utilized a variety of resources, investigative techniques, and partners to identify and obtain arrest warrants for each of the involved suspects.

On April 26, 2023 the Lynchburg Police Department, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Virginia State Police, conducted Operation Royal Flush. This operation resulted in the arrest of all seven suspects involved in the residential break-in. The following suspects were arrested and charged. The age of each suspect is listed as of the date of the offense:

Bishop Arrington (18) of Lynchburg

A juvenile male (17) of Lynchburg

A juvenile male (17) of Lynchburg

A juvenile male (17) of Lynchburg

A juvenile male (17) of Lynchburg

A juvenile male (16) of Lynchburg

A juvenile male (15) of Lynchburg

Each suspect has been charged with the following:

18.2-91- Breaking and Entering

18.2-53.1 – Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

18.2-95 – Grand larceny of firearm

18.2-95 – Grand larceny of property

18.2-46.2 – Criminal Street Gang Participation

18.2-137 B – Felony Property Damage

Additional charges were placed against:

Bishop Arrington

18.2-46.2 – Criminal Street Gang Participation involving a Juvenile

18.2-46.3 – Criminal Street Gang Recruitment of a Juvenile

A juvenile male

18.2-95 – Grand Larceny of a Vehicle

46.2-817 – Felony Eluding



The Lynchburg Police Department is committed to reducing violent crime in our community and aggressively pursuing criminal street gang members.