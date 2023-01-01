Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to visit Lynchburg area Feb. 4

My name is Chloe and I am one of the drivers of the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. My co-pilot, Mary Clare, and I will be hauling buns to the Roanoke area this week! This is incredibly exciting because the Wienermobile typically makes it to the area every two years, so this is truly an opportunity to be relished.

At our events throughout the week, we will be handing out our “Wienermobilia” including the iconic Wiener Whistles, giving tours of one of the six Wienermobiles in the country, and letting guests take photos with the big dog.

We will be in town January 28th through February 4th and are looking forward to “ketching-up” with all the frank friends in the area! It’s not every day you see a hot dog on wheels driving down the road and it would be “bun-derful” to have you join us at our events or set up a time to “meat” up. We’d love to share stories from the road, talk about all the “dog-mensions” and history of our 27-foot-long hotdog, and most importantly, spread the word to the community that we are in town for them to enjoy our American icon!

Our event details are listed below:

February 1:

Kroger from 10-1, 903 University City Boulevard, Blacksburg

Kroger from 2-5, 1322 South Main Street, Blacksburg

February 2:

Kroger from 10-1, 1477 West Main Street, Salem

Kroger from 2-5, 3971 Brambleton Avenue, Southwest Roanoke

February 3:

Kroger from 10-1, North Electric Road, Roanoke

Kroger from 2-5, 3970 Valley Gateway Blvd, Roanoke

February 4:

Kroger from 10-1, 15069 Forest Road, Forest

Kroger from 2-5, 7805 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg

We hope to “ketchup” with you soon!