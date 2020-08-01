Park After Dark at Ivy Creek Park Oct. 29th

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: PARK AFTER DARK AT IVY CREEK PARK OCTOBER 29TH



Lynchburg Parks & Recreation and L3Harris Technologies are excited to present Park After Dark on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Ivy Creek Park. Beginning at 4:00pm and running through 10:00pm, you can enjoy pumpkin carving, creepy live animal show in our Nature Cabin, roast S’mores and watch the pumpkin flotilla. For the more adventurous, there will be the Haunted Trail starting at 7:00pm. The event schedule is as follows:

• 4:00pm | Pumpkin Carving

• 5:00pm | Animal Show at Nature Cabin

• 6:00pm | Pumpkin Flotilla

• 7:00pm | Haunted Trail Tours Begin



Admission to the event, excluding the Haunted Trail, is FREE. Patrons can bring their own pumpkin to carve from home, or pickup one on site. The Haunted Trail requires a ticket for admission. Tickets are $10.00 each and must be purchased in advance from our website. No tickets will be available for purchase at the gate. The Haunted Trail tours run every 30 minutes and can accommodate groups of up to 40 people. Walking distance is around 1/4 mile on a dirt trail. ADA arrangements may be available by request only. The scare factor for this trail is 1980’s classic, cheesy sci-fi/horror and is recommended for those ages 13 and up.



For more information, you can visit our website here, or contact Maggie Mace, Recreation Services Manager, at 434-455-5877.

