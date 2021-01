BC-BKC–Liberty-Stetson

Jan 16, 2021 8:09PM (GMT 01:09)

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Chris Parker scored 12 points and three others added 11 each as Liberty defeated Stetson 68-58. Kyle Rode, Keegan McDowell and Elijah Cuffee each scored 11 points for Liberty. Darius McGhee had a career-high 11 rebounds plus 4 points. Liberty lost to Stetson by a nearly identical score, 65-59, on Friday night. Rob Perry had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Hatters. Christiaan Jones added six rebounds.