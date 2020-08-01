Parks and “Wreck”: fireworks caused damage at Lynchburg city parks

The Lynchburg Parks and Rec department is reminding residents not to ignite fireworks on designated public property. Over the July 4th holiday weekend, several basketball and tennis court surfaces were burned when fireworks were set off, costing thousands of tax dollars to repair. The Parks Department says the surfaces will have to be completely recovered with new surface material, as the burn marks cause permanent damage. Violators will be prosecuted under city ordinance against discharging fireworks on city property.

Here is the news release from Lynchburg Parks and Rec:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: FIREWORKS PROHIBITED ON PUBLIC PROPERTY



Park patrons should be aware that igniting fireworks or other pyrotechnic displays on designated public property is not permitted.



Over the recent holiday weekend, several basketball and tennis court surfaces were burned when fireworks were set off, costing thousands of tax dollars to repair. The surfaces will have to be completely recovered with new surface material, as the burn marks cause permanent damage that cannot be removed otherwise. Violators will be prosecuted under Sec. 19-47.18. and Sec. 28-7. of the Lynchburg Code of Ordinances for discharging fireworks on city property.

The city values compliance from patrons in maintaining the character and safety of our beautiful parks and recreation areas for all to enjoy.