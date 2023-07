In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony are joined by Mike Lewis to preview the upcoming 6th Annual Field of Honor sponsored by the Forest Rotary Club, how people can order their flags for the field, their opening ceremony, the Patriot Barbecue, 50th Anniversary of Operation Homecoming celebration, the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, the nightly playing of Taps, what the money raised will be going into, and more.