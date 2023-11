In the Partnering for Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony are joined by Jimmy Davis from Bank of the James, Megan Huffman from SHARE Greater Lynchburg, and Derrick Parham from the Boys & Girls Club of Lynchburg to talk about Give Good Lynchburg going on this month, working with children in the area, the goal of The Boys & Girls Club, why he is a Give Good Ambassador, and more.