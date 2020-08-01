Partnering for Good: Bikers Against Child Abuse

In this week’s Partnering for Good segment presented by Bank of the James we were joined in studio by Ashley Beasley with Sweet Indulgence Bakery! She talked about some of her favorite bakery items and also about an upcoming fundraiser for the local chapter of BACA (Bikers Against Child Abuse) a non-profit group she holds close to her heart. Cake & Cocktails will take place on July 30th — ticket sales end Monday July 25th so get yours ASAP at this link: https://www.facebook.com/eat.enjoy.indulge/events