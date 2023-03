In the Partnering for Good Segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Scott Buckner is also joined by Becky Tweedy and Kris Shabestar from Meals on Wheels try to satisfy everyone’s cravings by talking about the Month of Giving and how it will benefit the organization, finding out they were the beneficiaries, what the money is going to go towards, and the importance of Meals on Wheels to the community.