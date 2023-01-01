Partnering For Good: National D-Day Memorial

In the Partnering For Good segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony are joined by Angela Lynch from the National D-Day Memorial to talk about the events that they have going on next week for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day including projection light shows, the field chapel service, and opening ceremony, as well as events that will be going on in the town of Bedford. They also talk about the significance of Bedford to D-Day and why the National D-Day Memorial was chosen to be there.