Partnering For Good: One Community One Voice

In the Partnering For Good Segment brought to you by Bank of the James, Mari and Anthony are joined by Pastor James Camm from One Community One Voice to talk about their back to school event taking place at the University of Lynchburg on Saturday, offering free eye exams at the event, why this event is so important to him, what One Community One Voice does for the community, their B.I.K.E. Program with Lynchburg City Schools, the importance of finding the light switch for children to keep them engaged, and more.