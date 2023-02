Contributing writer for HOME magazine Shelley Basinger talked all about being bold and unique with your sentimental and nostalgic items because it’s all about what you love, as an extension of her article in the Early Spring issue of HOME: “Passed Down | How to Incorporate Nostalgic Items into Your Home’s Present-day Style”

Referenced article: www.cvhomemag.com/passed-down-how-…esent-day-style/