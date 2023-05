Pastor James Camm from One Community One Voice joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the 6 year old boy killed in Lynchburg on Monday, what he’s hearing in the community, is this just a Ward 2 problem, why this shooting could have happened, is this the activity of an organized gang, how we can help young people make the right decision, Source Center, who is to blame for all the violence, how we can help the family, and more.