ESPN’s Paul Carcaterra joins The Sportsline to break down the NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament and final weekend of the postseason, including if the tournament needs expansion and how Title IX has negatively impacted lacrosse, on Virginia superstars Connor Shellenberger and Payton Cormier being some of the game’s finest players, and if Notre Dame is the heavy favorite to win it all + his preview of UVA-Maryland.