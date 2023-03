Liberty announcer Paul Nazigan joins The Sportsline to discuss the Flames loss in the NIT, including how LU came up just a bit short in their 75 to 71 defeat to the Badgers, on if he thinks the officials gave a fair whistle during the contest, and how Darius McGhee was able to go out with a bang, scoring over 30 points to officially close the curtains on his great collegiate career.