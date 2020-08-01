Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV near Lynchburg General Hospital

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car this morning on Tate Springs Road – near Lynchburg General Hospital. It happened around 9:40. Lynchburg Police say 72-year-old Santos Jacobo Rodrigues was struck by an SUV and taken to the hospital, where he later died. The driver of the SUV, 27-year-old Kirstin Alana Futty of Lynchburg was charged with reckless driving.

Traffic Crash Fatality on Tate Springs Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian this morning.

On July 8, 2021 at 9:39 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Tate Springs Road for a report of an individual who had been struck by an SUV. The victim was pronounced dead at the Lynchburg General Hospital a short time later.

The deceased was identified as Santos Jacobo Rodrigues, 72, of Lynchburg.

The driver of the SUV, Kirstin Alana Futty, 27, of Lynchburg, was charged with reckless driving.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Hertzog with the Traffic & Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.