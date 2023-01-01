Pedestrian killed in Campbell County crash

The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at 8:08 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Campbell County.



A 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was traveling south on Route 29, near FNB Dr., when it encountered a pedestrian in the travel lane attempting to cross the road. The Chevrolet was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. A second vehicle traveling behind the truck, a 2014 Subaru Forrester, also struck the pedestrian.



The pedestrian, Skylyr D. Spinner, 34, of Lynchburg, Va., died at the scene. Spinner was not crossing at a designated cross walk and was also dressed in dark, non-reflective clothing.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Brandon T. Lordahl, 35, of Amherst, Va., was not injured in the crash. Nor was the Subaru’s driver, Vernon E. Horn, 58, of Boston, Va.



No charges were placed.