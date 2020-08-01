Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Lynchburg

Lynchburg police are investigating after a hit and run vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian Saturday evening.

On September 25, 2021 at 6:01 p.m., officers responded to the 100-block of Melinda Drive for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived on scene, they found a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Residents with video footage or information can also share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The LPD asks that anyone who may have information about this incident call the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.