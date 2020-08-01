Percival’s Island porta-potties destroyed by ‘suspicious’ fire

The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed four portable restrooms near the entrance to Percival’s Island around 1:45 Sunday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s office.

Here is more information from the Fire Marshal’s office:

Strategic Communications Specialist

(434) 455-6364

(434) 220-0788

For Immediate Release: Fire Marshal Seeks Public’s Help With Port-o-let Fire Investigation

The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed four portable restrooms near the entrance to Percival’s Island early Sunday morning. Around 1:45 a.m., fire crews were called to the area after a passerby spotted smoke and flames coming from near the footbridge to the island. They discovered the portable restrooms next to the bridge had been set on fire and were quickly destroyed.

The Fire Marshal’s Office asks that anyone with information about the incident to please contact them at (434) 455-6375. You may remain anonymous.