Petition circulates to bring Rosie’s Gaming Emporium to Amherst County

The Colonial Downs Group is circulating a petition to bring slot machine-style gaming to Amherst County. If five percent of qualified voters sign the petition, county residents will have the opportunity in November to vote to approve a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium.

The proposed facility will offer pari-mutuel gaming based on live horse races and slots-like historical horse racing.

Amherst County Economic officials are welcoming the move, saying the location would create about 100 new jobs and annual tax revenue of $800,000.