Legend of the PGA Tour, Gary Player joins The Sportsline to talk golf, life, and more, including his thoughts on the current day status of the PGA Tour and his two PGA Championship victories in his career, on what makes Scottie Scheffler so dominant as a player, and how he’s still able to get out and play under par at the young age of 88 + his perspective on the U.S.A., why you should check out his book, and what his great foundation aims to accomplish.