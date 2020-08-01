Pierce Street Community Garden offers fresh produce for neighborhood

A local group is working to provide fresh fruits and vegetables for an area of Lynchburg that is a food desert. The Pierce Street Community Garden was established last year as a project of Leadership Lynchburg. The garden is at the intersection of PIerce Street and 13th Streets. University of Lynchburg professor Ghislaine Lewis heads up the group that is maintaining the garden:

The Garden is always open to the public and welcomes volunteers to sign up to help with planting, harvesting and general maintenance. They’re hosting an ice cream social on the morning of Saturday, July 16th.