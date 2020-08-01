Planned maintenance for WLNI will impact audio streaming and on-air programming

FOR: Wednesday March 2, 2022

After 7:00 PM this evening 105.9 FM WLNI will be undergoing scheduled maintenance.

The audio stream available on www.wlni.com, the WLNI app, and through TuneIn will be impacted by an internet outage. On-air programming on terrestrial station 105.9 FM will experience brief outages.

Technicians will be working to keep the outages brief and restore normal operations in a timely manner.

Please submit questions or concerns via our contact form during this time: https://wlni.com/contact-us/