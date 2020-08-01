PLUG AWAY: Bedford History Camp for kids June 27 – July 1

“There are still some spaces available for the Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library’s annual summer camp Hands on Local History. The camp will run from June 27 to July 1 from 9 am to 12 pm. It is for kids going into 3 to 8th grades and is only $50 per student. The Children will spend the week at the Bedford Alum Springs Hotel property in the New London/Forest area where they will do interactive activities with an Archaeologist, learn about the American Revolution, the Regency Era, the Civil War and the 1930’s with reenactors and Experts. We also want to thank are sponsors: Blue Lady, Ever After Florist & Ippolito Candy, The Living Gift at Sign Rock and Frito Lay. There are some spots for sponsorships as well. Please contact the Museum at 540-586-4520 with any questions.”