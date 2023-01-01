Plug Away Monday: Beacon of Hope and Johnson Health Center

Stephany Smith from Johnson Health Center joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about their 10th Annual Back to School Care Fair and it taking place at their newest facility.
Virginia Scott, Noah Winton, and Kara Douglas from Lynchburg Beacon of Hope join to talk about how they are helping students with the new FAFSA forms, their Stay Close Go Far Scholarship, and more.
