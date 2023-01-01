Plug Away Monday: Dunbar Theatre, Bedford Rotary, Masterworx Theatre, and CASA/Big Brothers Big Sisters

Lori and Albert Carter from Dunbar Theatre join Mari and Brian on The Morningline to promote their upcoming showings for Matilda Jr., Tracey Anstey talks about the Bedford Rotary’s 100 Year Anniversary Gala and the Spring Fling at Carriage Hill, and Katie Thomas from Masterworx Community Theatre to talk about their next play The Great Unstoppable Mighty Mites Take The Field Again. Kelli Diaz and Ash Gorman from CASA and Big Brothers Big Sisters talk about the Fore The Kids Golf Tournament.



