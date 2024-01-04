Plug Away Monday: Endstation Theatre Company

Patrick Earle from Endstation Theatre joins Brian and Anthony on The Morningline to talk about the history of the company, their Play Reading Festival coming up in June, their showings of 12th Night by Shakespeare and Every Brilliant Thing, and how you can find them. Brian also reads some other events going on in the community.
Plug Away Monday is brought to you by Gentry Locke Attorneys.
