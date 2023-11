Jameson Minkler, a 7th Grader at Dunbar Middle School, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk being a GIVE Good Ambassador by doing a Sparkling Limeaid stand and giving the proceeds to Roads to Recovery. They also speak with Melissa Mahone from Anchor Baptist Church’s event on Thanksgiving Day. James Citty from Heritage High School promotes their Honor Society event and their students looking for volunteer opportunities.