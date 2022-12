Mari and Brian are joined by Shawne Farmer from Interfaith Outreach to tell about their upcoming open house, Mary Burrell from Old City Cemetery promotes Wreaths Across America and Veterans Event, Caleb from the Avoca Museum talks about their upcoming fundraiser, Amy from Lynchburg City Schools talks about Kindergarten Kickstart, and Chris Boswell and Lanny Duncan from Mustaches 4 Kids wrap up their ninth growing season.