Plug Away Monday: LoveHeals, GIVE Good, Amherst Art Society, Interfaith Outreach, and Lynchburg Pops Community Band

Courtney Green from LoveHeals joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about an event they have coming up this weekend. Brenda McFaden promotes an event for the Amherst Art Society and Amherst Parks & Rec. Shawne Farmer from Interfaith Outreach talks about their Historic Downtown Churches Open House Event. Jim Meredith from the Lynchburg Pops Community Band talks about their Christmas Concert. Finally, Megan Huffman from SHARE Greater Lynchburg joins to talk about how the GIVE Good Campaign is going ahead of Giving Tuesday.