Plug Away Monday: Lynchburg Daily Bread and Presbyterian Cemetery

Ainsley Bean from Lynchburg Daily Bread joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline for Plug Away Monday to promote their upcoming 16th Annual Empty Bowls event.
Lisa Edmonds from Friends of Presbyterian Cemetery also calls in to talk about an upcoming event where they tour the cemetery and talk about some of the important women in it.
Plug Away Monday is brought to you by Gentry Locke Attorneys.
Ainsley Bean from Lynchburg Daily Bread joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline for Plug Away Monday to promote their upcoming 16th Annual Empty Bowls event.