In a packed Plug Away Monday, Tracey from the Bedford Rotary Club promotes their upcoming Lobster Event, Linda Smith with the Heimdal Science Fiction Club talks about their upcoming Annual Auction, Father Matt Rhodes from St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church promotes their upcoming “Aging in Your Community” event, and Becky Tweedy from Meals on Wheels and Kristen O’Neil, the chair of the Wheels Up Committee, to talk about the Wheels Up Fundraiser.