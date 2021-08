September 18th is Pitt Hopkins Syndrome Awareness Day.

PTHS is a rare disease that affects only 4 in one million children. The Morningline spoke with Alexis Dudley, whose three year old son has PTHS. She tells us about a fundraiser Sept. 9th at Blaze Pizza as well as an ongoing Awareness Day Challenge #PHRFmilesformilestones. For more information, visit PittHopkins.org