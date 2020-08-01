UPDATE: Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

UPDATE: A witness says a Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a store in Chesapeake last night. Six people were killed. Police said the gunman, who apparently shot himself, was dead when they found him.



Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the tragedy:

One witness who works at the Walmart and said the shooting started as a group of employees gathered to hear about their duties for their shift. She indicated that she believed the shooting was planned and that the shooter zeroed in on managers; police have not confirmed a motive.

EARLIER: CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police say a shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Virginia, leaving six people dead. It was the country’s second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days. The assailant is also dead. A shopper said the store in Chesapeake was busy Tuesday night with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Officer Leo Kosinski couldn’t say how the shooter died but said that he didn’t believe police fired shots. It was not clear who the shooter was or what their motive might be. A database that tracks every mass killing in America going back to 2006 shows this year has been especially bad.