Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal bus, truck crash

AP-VA–Virginia Bus Crash

Dec 19, 2022 5:30 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Police say alcohol and speed contributed to a fatal crash involving a bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia last week. Virginia State Police say the crash happened early Friday morning near Williamsburg. The two vehicles were traveling in eastbound lanes toward Norfolk when police say the “passenger bus merged into the tractor trailer’s path” and the “vehicles collided.” Police say three bus passengers died at the scene. The driver and the remaining passengers were taken to local hospitals with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Police said they expect to release further details later this week after consultation with prosecutors.