Police find cocaine, guns, explosive devices after apartment fire

A Forest woman is behind bars over what police found in her apartment after a fire earlier this week at the Vistas at Dreaming Creek Apartments on Timberlake Road. That fire broke out in a third story apartment and resulted in almost two dozen apartments being evacuated. Police say a Lynchburg Fire Department employee noticed something concerning in one of the apartments. Police found cocaine, three Firearms and ammunition, and three suspected homemade explosive devices in the apartment. The resident, 37-year-old Sarah E. Jiang, faces numerous charges.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

Suspect Charged after Fire at the Vistas at Dreaming Creek

LYNCHBURG, Va. — On April 25, 2023, at 7:30 a.m., officers with the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) responded to the Vistas at Dreaming Creek (7000-block of Timberlake Road) after a Lynchburg Fire Department employee observed items of concern while working an apartment fire call. During the investigation, officers searched an apartment and located the following:

Cocaine

Three Firearms and ammunition

Three suspected homemade explosive devices

Officers arrested and charged the resident of the apartment, Sarah E. Jiang (37) of Forest, with the following:

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Three counts of Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of Certain Substances

Four counts of Possession or Transportation of Firearms, Firearms Ammunition, Stun Weapons, explosives, or Concealed Weapons by Convicted Felons

Manufacture, Possession, use, etc. of Fire Bombs or Explosive Materials or Devices

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.