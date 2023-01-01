Lynchburg Police identify driver who died in collision with signal pole; stop signs in place while pole is replaced

Lynchburg Police say the man who crashed his car into a signal pole early Sunday morning has died. He’s identified as 70-year-old Lowell Ashwell of Lynchburg. Meanwhile, the signal pole at the busy Lynchburg intersection must be replaced. It’s at Wards Road and Glass Avenue, the entrance to River Ridge Mall. Until the stoplights can be replaced, stop signs have been placed there, and left hand turns to River Ridge Mall and to Glass Avenue will not be allowed. Motorists should expect some delays at the intersection and are encouraged to use the Candlers Mountain Road entrance to River Ridge during this time.