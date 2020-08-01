Police investigate shots fired at Meadows Apartment Complex

Lynchburg Police say an apartment was struck by bullets at the Meadows Apartment Complex on Yorktown Avenue yesterday afternoon. 911 callers reported hearing several gun shots and then seeing two people wearing black running toward the entrance of the apartment complex and one person in red running in the other direction. No injuries were reported. It’s the second shooting at the Meadows this month. On November 17th, shots were fired there, shortly after a separate shooting on Pierce Street. On that day, area schools were placed on lockout as a precaution.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police:

Shots Fired Incident – Meadows Apartments

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred yesterday afternoon.

On November 27, 2022, around 4:45 p.m., several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the Meadows Apartment Complex, 2315 Yorktown Avenue.

911 callers reported hearing several gun shots and then seeing 2 subjects wearing all black running toward the entrance of the apartment complex on foot. They also saw a separate subject wearing red running on foot in the opposite direction, toward the dumpsters at the end of the apartment complex.

Officers responded to the scene and later identified one apartment home that was struck by gunfire within the Meadows apartment complex. No one was inside the home at the time it was struck. No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

This is an active investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. C.T. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.