Police look for Bedford woman missing since Christmas Day

The Bedford Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who’s been missing since Christmas Day. Bedford Police say

44-year-old Jennifer Lewis may be driving a 2007 orange Dodge Nitro. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Bedford Police Department.

here is the entire news release from Bedford Police:

On Friday, December 31st 2021 at approximately 4:00 PM the Bedford Police Department received a complaint of a missing 44-year-old female from the Town of Bedford. The complainant was concerned about her location and welfare.

The Bedford Police Department is currently looking for the public’s assistance in determining the location of Mrs. Lewis who remains missing since December 25th 2021.

If you have any information on the location of Jennifer Lewis, 44, of Bedford, Virginia contact the Bedford Police Department at 540-586-7827.

Jennifer Lewis is a white female who stands approximately 5 feet 11 inches and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She has dark brown hair and green eyes. A clothing description is not available for Mrs. Lewis. Lewis may be driving a 2007 orange Dodge Nitro with Virginia license plates UCE1128.

A photo of Jennifer Lewis as well as a stock photo of a similar vehicle have been attached.