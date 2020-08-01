Police look for suspect in fatal shooting at Iron & Ale

Suspect Sought in Cornerstone Street Homicide

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is searching for a suspect in Friday night’s homicide at Iron and Ale Restaurant on Cornerstone Street.

Derek Allen Lewis, 31, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Tyler Shane Johnson, 28.

Charges on file for Lewis include the following:

Second degree murder

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Concealed Weapon

Lewis was last seen wearing a red shirt and red pants and was operating a black 2017 Ford Escape bearing Virginia license plates: 9157VH.

Lewis’s whereabouts are unknown at this time. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If Lewis is seen, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.