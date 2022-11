Police look for missing man in Nelson County

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE NELSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ON NOVEMBER 28, 2022 AT 0950 HOURS.

THE NELSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS LOOKING FOR BOBBIE FRANKLIN NAPIER, RACE: WHITE, SEX: MALE, AGE: 85 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT: 5′ 10″, WEIGHT: 230 LBS., WITH BLUE EYES, AND WHITE HAIR. HE WAS LAST SEEN ON NOVEMBER 27, 2022 AT 1200 HOURS ON THOMAS NELSON HIGHWAY IN LOVINGSTON, VA.

HE WAS POSSIBLY WEARING A BLUE/BROWN SHIRT AND KHAKI PANTS. HE IS POSSIBLY DRIVING A WHITE NISSAN ALTIMA DISPLAYING VIRGINIA HANDICAP PLATES: 86907HP. THE VEHICLE WAS LAST SEEN ON ROUTE 3 IN CULPEPER COUNTY ON NOVEMBER 27, 2022 AT 1503 HOURS.

THE MISSING SENIOR SUFFERS FROM A COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT AND THE DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HIS HEALTH AND SAFETY AS DETERMINED BY THE INVESTIGATING AGENCY.

PLEASE CONTACT THE NELSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE [24/7 DISPATCH] WITH ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THEIR WHEREABOUTS AT 434-263-7050.